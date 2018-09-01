LAHDC Kargil polls throw up hung verdict; NC single largest party

-
The Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Kargil polls have thrown up a hung house with the National Conference (NC) emerging as the single largest party, officials said Saturday.
No party was able to get a clear majority in the polls, they said.
Farooq Abdullah-led NC emerged as the single largest party with 10 seats in the polls which took place on
August 27. The Congress was positioned at the second place with eight seats.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) managed to win two seats, while its former alliance partner Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) - bagged just one seat, officials said, adding the saffron party has thus opened its account in the LAHDC Kargil elections.
Independent candidates won five seats in the elections, they said.
The Council has 30 seats out of which, the elections are held on 26 seats. Four councilors are nominated by the state government.
The counting of votes was completed around midnight, the officials said.
Meanwhile, NC vice-president Omar Abdullah congratulated the party's Kargil and provincial units for an encouraging performance.
Congratulations to @HajiHanifa @JkncKargil and all my colleagues in Kargil for a very encouraging performance. Well done to @nasirsogami & his Province team for their support & guidance, he said on Twitter.
