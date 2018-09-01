LAHDC Kargil polls throw up hung verdict; NC single largest party

The Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) polls have thrown up a hung house with the National Conference (NC) emerging as the single largest party, officials said Saturday.

No party was able to get a clear majority in the polls, they said.

NC emerged as the single largest party with 10 seats in the polls which took place on



August 27. The was positioned at the second place with eight seats.

The managed to win two seats, while its former alliance partner (BJP) - bagged just one seat, officials said, adding the saffron party has thus opened its account in the LAHDC elections.

Independent candidates won five seats in the elections, they said.

The Council has 30 seats out of which, the elections are held on 26 seats. Four councilors are nominated by the

The counting of votes was completed around midnight, the officials said.

Meanwhile, congratulated the party's and provincial units for an encouraging performance.

Congratulations to @HajiHanifa @JkncKargil and all my colleagues in Kargil for a very encouraging performance. Well done to @nasirsogami & his Province team for their support & guidance, he said on

