Lakhimpur Kheri case: HC verdict on Ashish Mishra's bail plea today

-
ALSO READ
SC to hear plea for cancellation of bail of Lakhimpur accused Ashish Mishra
See witnesses are protected: SC seeks UP govt response in Lakhimpur case
Lakhimpur violence: When will PM terminate Teni?, Cong after SC decision
Lakhimpur Kheri case:Victims' families challenge Ashish Mishra's bail in SC
UP polls: MoS Ajay Mishra casts vote amid heavy security in Lakhimpur Kheri
-
The Allahabad High Court will deliver its verdict on Tuesday on the bail plea of Ashish Mishra alias Monu, the son of Union Minister of State for Home minister Ajay Mishra, in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.
A bench of Justice Krishna Pahal had reserved its order on July 15 after completing the hearing.
The Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court had granted bail to Ashish on February 10, 2022.
But, later the Supreme Court cancelled the bail and directed the HC to decide his bail plea after affording adequate opportunity to the victim side.
Accordingly, the HC heard his bail plea afresh.
Meanwhile on May 9, the High Court rejected the bail pleas of co-accused Lavkush, Ankit Das, Sumit Jaiswal and Shishupal.
While rejecting their pleas, the High Court had observed that the four accused were actively involved in planning and participation of the heinous offence committed in a "cruel and inhuman manner" and as such did not deserve bail.
The bench had further observed, "These four accused and the main accused, Ashish Mishra alias Monu belonged to very influential political families as said and apprehension of the prosecution that they would interfere with the course of justice, tamper with the evidence and influence the witnesses, cannot be ruled out at this stage."
Ashish Mishra is a co-accused in connection with the killing of four farmers and a journalist at Tikunia in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh on October 3 last year.
The farmers and the journalist were mowed down by a speeding vehicle. In the ensuing violence, two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and the driver of a vehicle were also killed by an agitated mob.
Two FIRs were lodged in connection with the violence.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU