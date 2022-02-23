UP polls: MoS Ajay Mishra casts vote amid heavy security in Lakhimpur Kheri

-
Surrounded by a large number of security personnel, Union Minister and BJP leader Ajay Mishra, embroiled in a major controversy involving his son, cast his vote here for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls on Wednesday.
The Union Minister of State for Home Affairs did not speak to the media, neither while going into the polling booth at a school in Banwaripur nor when he came out after casting his vote.
Purported videos on social media showed Mishra, whose vote falls in the Nighasan assembly constituency, walking to and fro the voting centre around 11.30 AM flanked by an unusually large number of security personnel.
#WATCH | MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni leaves from a polling booth in Banbirpur of Lakhimpur Kheri, after casting his vote for the fourth phase of #UttarPradeshElections2022 pic.twitter.com/kgRpdoC9GP— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 23, 2022
A central minister, Mishra hogged limelight in October 2021 when eight people, including four farmers, were killed during violence in the Tikunia area in his native district here.
His son Ashish Mishra was an accused in the case and was arrested. Ashish was earlier this month granted bail by the Allahabad High Court, prompting families of the deceased farmers to move the Supreme Court over the matter.
The voter turnout in Lakhimpur Kheri stood at 26.28 per cent till 11 AM, according to the Election Commission. The voting closes at 6 PM.
