SC to hear plea for cancellation of bail of Lakhimpur accused Ashish Mishra

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear on March 11 a plea challenging grant of bail by the Allahabad High Court to Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister Ajay Mishra, in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that left eight people, including four farmers, dead.
A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana took note of the submissions of lawyer Prashant Bhushan that the other accused in the case are moving courts for grant of bail citing the relief granted to Ashish Mishra.
I can list on March 11 only. Other judges have to be available, the CJI said.
The high court, while granting the bail, did not follow the law laid down and did not consider aspects like tampering with evidence and fleeing from justice, Bhushan submitted, adding, The problem is that other accused are also moving.
He sought a direction to the high court that for the time being, the bail plea of other accused be not considered.
File a memo before the high court that we are hearing on March 11, the bench said.
Three family members of farmers, who were killed in the violence, have sought a stay on the February 10 bail order of the the high court, saying the verdict was unsustainable in the eyes of law as there has been no meaningful and effective assistance by the state to the court in the matter.
On October 3, last year, eight people were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri during violence that erupted when farmers were protesting against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the area.
Four farmers were moved down by the SUV. A driver and two BJP workers were then allegedly lynched by angry farmers.
A journalist also died in the violence that triggered outrage among opposition parties and farmer groups agitating over the Centre's now-repealed agri laws.
