Lakhs of people perform yoga 'asanas' in Punjab, Haryana to mark International Yoga Day

A large number of people Friday participated in the fifth International Day events which were organised at various places in and

Chief Minister described as an ancient practice and said Day functions have been organised simultaneously at 80 places in the state in which about five lakh people participated.

In Chandigarh, a yoga session was held at Plaza sector 17 in which around 3,000 people took part.

Governor and UT Chandigarh Administrator V P joined people in the Yoga Day event. Governor also performed yoga 'asanas' in a separate event here.

Besides the Chandigarh Police, various NGO's, including Patanjali, Government college for yoga education, Bhartiya Yog Sansthan, participated in the events, officials said.

Four jawans of the (ITBP) performed yoga 'asanas' on horseback during the event.

Yoga sessions were also held at 37 government schools under the (NAM) and 10 health and wellness centres at various locations of Chandigarh.

highlighted the importance of yoga in and asked students to practice yoga regularly.

In Punjab, yoga events were held at different places, including Amritsar, BSF personnel also performed yoga 'asanas' in Jalandhar.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)