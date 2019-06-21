Morena Baccarin joins Mel Gibson, Charlie Hunnam in 'Waldo'

"Deadpool" star Baccarin has boarded the cast of action thriller "Waldo".

The film, based on Howard Michael Gould's 1982 novel "Last Looks", will be directed by Tim Kirkby, who has helmed many episodes of "Veep" and "Fleabag".

Gould has adapted the film's screenplay from his book.

According to Deadline, Baccarin joins Mel Gibson, Charlie Hunnam, Eiza Gonzalez, Clancy Brown, and in the cast.

"Waldo" is the story of disgraced former LAPD Charlie Waldo (Hunnam), currently living a quiet life in the woods. His life comes to a halt when he is roped back into working as a private eye to investigate the murder of an eccentric TV star's wife.

Andrew Lazar, Christina Weiss Lurie, and are attached as producers.

