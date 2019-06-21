Pompeo dials Jaishankar; underscores Trump admin's commitment to work closely with India

Ahead of his visit, of State has underscored the Trump administration's strong commitment to work closely with to advance the bilateral strategic partnership, as he telephoned External Affairs S to discuss the US- security and economic partnership.

Pompeo, who will be visiting from June 25-27, spoke with to congratulate him on his appointment as the External Affairs Minister, State Department said Thursday.

The congratulatory call from Pompeo came nearly three weeks after was appointed by as his External Affairs

"Pompeo underscored the strong US commitment to working closely with the new to advance our strategic partnership," Ortagus said in a readout of the call.

" Pompeo and Minister Jaishankar also discussed shared US and Indian objectives in safeguarding a free and open Indo-Pacific, US-India security cooperation, and the US-India economic partnership," Ortagus said.

Pompeo's visit to will be the first high-level engagement between the two countries since the in India.

His visit comes ahead of a meeting between US and on the sidelines of the Summit in Osaka, on June 28-29.

During his visit, Pompeo would hold talks with Jaishankar and call upon other dignitaries, Ministry of External Affairs said in on Thursday.

"We look upon the visit as an important opportunity for both sides to further strengthen the India-US strategic partnership and continue high-level engagement on matters of mutual interest, including bilateral, regional and global issues," Kumar said.

Earlier, Pompeo said his upcoming visit to New Delhi will be focused on advancing America's "incredibly important" ties with India which is a significant part of Donald Trump's strategy to advance the shared goal of a "free and open" Indo-Pacific region, where is flexing its muscles.

India, the US and several other world powers have been talking about the need to ensure a free, open and thriving Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China's rising military maneuvering in the region.

has been trying to expand its military presence in the Indo-Pacific, which is a biogeographic region, comprising the and the western and central Pacific Ocean, including the Sea.

China claims almost all of the Sea. Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, and have counter claims over the sea.

China has expanded through reclamation or built entirely new man-made islands atop coral reefs and has equipped many of them with military installations and airfields.

Modi during his recent visit to the underscored India's firm commitment to make the strategic Indo-Pacific an area for shared economic growth, saying it has been "our lifeline, and also the highway for trade and prosperity.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)