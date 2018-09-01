Lana Del Rey cancels Israel performance

Del Rey has cancelled her Festival concert just a week before the scheduled performance.

The said she was delaying her show "until a time when I can schedule visits for both my Israeli and Palestinian fans."



In a statement posted on social media, Del Rey said, "It's important to me to perform in both Palestine and and treat all my fans equally. Therefore, I'm postponing my appearance at Festival."



The was to headline the inaugural Festival, set to take place at Kibbutz Lehavot Habashan, outside of Tiberias in the upper Galilee region of Israel, from September 6 through 8.

Del Rey received backlash from advocates of a cultural boycott of for her decision to perform at the Israeli festival.

According to Variety, in a statement in Hebrew posted on website the organisers said, "Just got the word that will be a no-show at Meteor. We do appreciate her for choosing Meteor to help her score some press attention.

"With that, Meteor will take place with the same badass mix of local and international talent that we've been working with this past year. The mission that we've all been on together is reaching the finish line in just a matter of days as planned: A pioneering, independent festival in the Upper Galilee of a magnitude and quality that has yet to be seen in the "



Among the 50-plus acts on bill are ASAP Ferg, Pusha T, Flying Lotus, Kamasi Washington, Of Montreal, and Rhye in addition to local artistes like Noga Erez, Balkan Beat Box, Geva Alon and Hadag Nahash.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)