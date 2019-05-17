Lanka police arrest principal, teacher for links to extremist group blamed for Easter attack

said Friday they have arrested a school principal and a for their alleged links to the local Islamist extremist group (NTJ) blamed by the government for the deadly Sunday bombings which killed nearly 260 people.

The 56-year-old principal and the 47-year-old at a school in Ataweerawewa were arrested from Horowpathana city on Thursday, police said.

The in Horowpathana made the arrests, they said.

The suspects have been identified as and Ajibul Jabar, residents of Kapugollewa, Horowpathana, Colombo Page reported.

The police have received information that they have had direct ties with the and the Mohamad Sahran Hashim, who carried out the suicide attack on in Colombo on April 21, it said.

The suspects will be produced before the Friday, it added.

Nine suicide bombers, including a woman, carried out a series of devastating blasts that tore through three churches and three luxury hotels, killing 258 people and injuring over 500 others on the Sunday.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, but the government has blamed the for the bombings.

Widespread communal riots have followed the blasts in Anti-Muslim riots have killed one person and caused extensive damage to homes, businesses and mosques in this week.

The have said over 70 people have been arrested for attacking the Muslims.

