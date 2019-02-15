Argentina, Chile, and are to submit a joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup, Chile's has announced.

Argentina, and had already submitted a joint bid to host the centenary edition of football's most prestigious tournament, but Pinera said on on Thursday that those countries' presidents had agreed to Chile's participation in the "joint candidacy".

and originally announced their intention to submit a joint bid in 2017 before joined the coalition later that year.

In December last year, Bolivia's football-mad offered those three help in their bid, proposing "two or three departments as sub-seats" for the competition.

Had his offer been accepted, it would have meant the in potentially included as a host venue.

Pinera said he had been touting his idea to the presidents of Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay for several months.

Uruguay hosted and won the inaugural in 1930, was the venue in 1962 and emulated its neighbor's achievement by lifting the trophy on home soil in 1978.

Like Morales, of Argentina, Uruguay's Tabare Vazquez and Paraguayan are all passionate about having all been of a club in their

Pinera is a billionaire who started out as a and has no previous connection to

The South American bid faces competition from and potentially several other joint bids, including one from Britain and and another by an eastern European confederation of Greece, Serbia, and

Spain's has even mooted a joint bid with Morocco, which has failed five times in bidding to host the World Cup, and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)