Lavrov condemns 'flagrant interference' by US in Venezuela

AFP  |  Moscow 

Russian Foreign Secretary Sergei Lavrov on Saturday condemned what he called America's "flagrant interference" and "destructive influence" in Venezuela, in a telephone conversation with his US counterpart Mike Pompeo.

"The provocation and external destructive influence, under the hypocritical pretext of humanitarian aid has nothing to do with the democratic process," said Lavrov, in comments cited by his foreign ministry.

First Published: Sun, March 03 2019. 00:05 IST

