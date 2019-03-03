Lavrov condemns 'flagrant interference' by US in Venezuela

-
Russian Foreign Secretary Sergei Lavrov on Saturday condemned what he called America's "flagrant interference" and "destructive influence" in Venezuela, in a telephone conversation with his US counterpart Mike Pompeo.
"The provocation and external destructive influence, under the hypocritical pretext of humanitarian aid has nothing to do with the democratic process," said Lavrov, in comments cited by his foreign ministry.
