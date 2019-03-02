French yellow vests protest for 16th straight weekend

Thousands of French vests protested Saturday for a 16th straight weekend in and other cities to show they are keeping up momentum against the government's economic policies they see as favouring the rich.

In Paris, more than a thousand protesters marched peacefully through well-off western neighbourhoods of the capital, starting from the to reach a southern plaza. The demonstration was placed under tight security.

Police forces were dispersing dozens of protesters who remained near the Champs-Elysees avenue.

Many other rallies were organized across the country. Some brief scuffles between protesters and police broke out in the cities of Lyon, and Nantes, but no were reported.

Organizers said they want to maintain pressure on the government as a two-month "grand debate" initiated by Macron to let ordinary French people express their views on the country's economic and democratic issues is ending this month.

Sophie Tissier, a of the protest, told that "we keep protesting every Saturday because Macron doesn't respond at all to the vests' demands.

We want to rebuild our democracy and change today's political system."



"Macron is contemptuous and ... does not even try to understand that there are people that are living in great poverty and precariousness, and that there are so many inequalities," she added.

Supports for the movement has ebbed in recent weeks as outbreaks of violence continue, including last month when a few protesters hurled a torrent of anti-Semitic insults at noted philosopher on the sidelines of a march.

The movement was named after the fluorescent vests that French motorists must carry in their vehicles for emergencies.

The protests started in November to oppose fuel tax hikes, but have expanded into a broader public rejection of Macron's economic policies, which protesters say favor big businesses and the wealthy over ordinary workers.

Macron has since announced a package of measures worth about 10 billion euros (USD 11.4 billion) to boost workers' and retirees' purchasing power and launched a national debate that is taking place through meetings across and a dedicated website until mid-March.

Many vests reject the debate which they consider as politically driven to serve the government's interests.

