Lawyer found dead at her Noida residence

A woman lawyer was found dead inside her house here with a piece of cloth wrapped around her mouth, police said Wednesday.

Kuljeet Kaur, 60, was living in the house alone in Sector-31 from where the body was recovered late on Tuesday night, the police said.

"She was married to Navjot Singh, a retired Army officer and was fighting a property dispute case in Supreme Court against her own family," a police spokesperson said.

She had hired a married couple one week ago as domestic helps but the duo is missing since the incident came to light, the spokesperson said.

"A Honda City car of Kaur that was parked at her residence is also missing," he said.

A case has been registered at Sector-20 police station and probe is underway, he added.

