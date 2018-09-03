Lawyers strike enters sixth day

The strike by lawyers of city entered the sixth day on Monday, hampering judicial activities in all courts, tribunals as well as Orissa High Court.

The lawyers are abstaining from judicial work in courts in city as part of their agitation.

The lawyers are on strike over an alleged assault on an by policemen here last Tuesday.

"Our agitation will continue till the erring policemen and a private person, against whom FIRs have been registered, are arrested," said Bar Association after a general body meeting of the association here Monday afternoon.

