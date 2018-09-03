JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

4 cattle smugglers held for theft, slaughter of cows

TRS govt in Telangana 'failed' in employment generation: Uttam
Business Standard

Lawyers strike enters sixth day

Press Trust of India  |  Cuttack 

The strike by lawyers of Cuttack city entered the sixth day on Monday, hampering judicial activities in all courts, tribunals as well as Orissa High Court.

The lawyers are abstaining from judicial work in courts in Cuttack city as part of their agitation.

The lawyers are on strike over an alleged assault on an advocate by policemen here last Tuesday.

"Our agitation will continue till the erring policemen and a private person, against whom FIRs have been registered, are arrested," said Orissa High Court Bar Association president Srikant Kumar Naik after a general body meeting of the association here Monday afternoon.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, September 03 2018. 20:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements