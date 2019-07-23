Lazy officials to be given compulsory retirement: U'khand CM

Officials who shirk work will be given compulsory retirement in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has said.

"Complaints about officials being slothful and loathe to work are frequent. We are working on a scheme under which such officials will be given compulsory retirement," Rawat told reporters here on Monday evening.

Issuing a stern warning to lazy officials, the chief minister asked them to mend their ways or face the music.

Rawat said changing the prevailing work culture among officials was a necessity as the state government had to deliver on its commitments, adding, that compulsory retirement to work-shy officials would be a step in that direction.

