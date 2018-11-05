LCR Capital Receives Multiple I-526 Approvals for Investors in its Four Seasons at the Surf Club Miami Project

/ --



announced today that multiple I-526 approvals have been received by investors in its & Private Residences at the project located in Beach, FL. The I-526 approvals represent the completion of the first stage of the immigration process for investors. These first approvals came in only 18 months - the Citizenship and Immigration Services' (USCIS) current average I-526 approval time is between 21 and 26 months.

"We are excited to see I-526 approvals for our Four Seasons project," said Suresh Rajan, LCR Capital's "This is tremendous for the 140 investors (and counting) involved in the project and provides an additional layer of confidence for future project investors. We are happy for our clients and their families and look forward to continuing to serve them through the rest of the process."



LCR Capital is contributing a $100 million EB-5 loan investment in development of the $828 million, 77-key, Four Seasons branded and operated hotel and 150 luxury residences. The iconic USCIS-approved project is currently under construction and on track to create over 9,000 EB-5 qualifying jobs.

"An I-526 approval is an especially important milestone for our investors and their families, and for the project. It's a step closer to beginning their conditional period in the United States," said Matt Virkstis, LCR's "We look forward to all of our Four Seasons at the investors receiving their I-526 approvals."



Founded by first-generation immigrants who met at Harvard Business School, is a partner-owned, global private investment and advisory services firm which focuses on the luxury real estate, energy, and franchise sectors in the US market. LCR partners with foreign high net worth investors to identify and structure attractive private investment opportunities. The US based firm, which currently serves over 475 high-net-worth clients from 25+ countries, is headquartered in Westport, and has regional offices in Miami, Mumbai, Sa~o Paulo, Houston, and

