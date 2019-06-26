Lead futures slip 0.22 pc on subdued spot demand

Lead prices eased by 0.22 per cent to Rs 155.55 per kg in futures trade Wednesday as investors trimmed their holdings amid subdued demand at the domestic spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead for delivery in July contracts was trading lower by 35 paise, or 0.22 per cent, to Rs 155.55 per kg in a business turnover of 2,148 lots.

Marketmen said, a weak trend in base metals at the domestic spot market due to slackened demand from battery-makers mainly exerted pressure on lead futures here.

