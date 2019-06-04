Leaders extend Eid-ul-Fitr greetings

Banwarilal Purohit, K Palaniswami and DMK M K Tuesday extended their greetings on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.

"I convey my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all our Muslim brothers and sisters," Purohit said expressing hope that the people would practise kindness, compassion among other qualities.

"By recalling the tenets of Islam which lay emphasis on peace, purity and submission and obedience to the will of God, let us resolve to practise the qualities of kindness, compassion, benevolence, generosity and tolerance towards our fellow citizens," the said in a statement.

In his message, Palaniswami highlighted the initiatives of the for the benefit of Muslim community and said it was an extension of what was initiated by 'Amma' (late late J Jayalalithaa).

"On this occasion, I extend my greetings and pray to god to usher in peace, progress and prosperity," he said.

said his party had 'ceaselessly' worked for Muslims and it would continue to remain so.

AMMK leader T T V Dhinakaran, PMK's S Ramadoss, MDMK's Vaiko were among other leaders who extended their greetings.

In neighbouring union territory of Puducherry, Lt Kiran Bedi, V Narayanasamy and his cabinet colleagues greeted members of Muslim community.

"Charity and good deeds mark the celebration and it is a unique festival in which love and affection are showered transcending religion,teaching patience and humility," Bedi said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)