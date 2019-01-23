Gauri's sister rubbishes self-styled cyber expert's claim

Slain Gauri Lankesh'ssister has rubbished the claim made by a US-based self-styled cyber expert and that Lankesh was killed because she was planning to write an article on the hacking of Machines (EVMs).

"I am aware of it and I think it is completely false. I don't think it is true at all. I don't know why it was said like this. I don't believe my sister was targeting for that at all," told

Lankesh was shot dead on September 5, 2017 evening outside her house.

Police have arrested 16 people, while two suspects are at large.

Police have claimed that a right wing criminal syndicate, which killed the left leaning Lankesh, was inspired by the literature brought out by a right wing organisation and assassinated her for being 'Durjan' (evil person), as mentioned in the book.

However, adding an outlandish twist to the story, the man identified as had said he had met Lankesh and wanted the article on EVM to be published in her weekly when the assassination happened.

Kavita said, "The murder was a political conspiracy but I don't believe in this kind of twist. So far, the investigation is going in a right direction."



When asked whether she believed that there were political motives behind the claims, she said, "I guess so. It's a fake I don't need to go into it."



The has filed a complaint with the asking it to register an FIR against Syed Shuja, who at a press conference in on Monday claimed EVMs can be hacked, and the 2014 Lok Sabha elections were rigged.

In its complaint, the poll panel asked the police to investigate the matter "promptly" for violation of certain sections of the Indian Penal Code dealing with spreading rumour to alarm and "create fear" in the minds of the public.

