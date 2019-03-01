Leaders welcome Abhinandan back to country, hail his courage

Leaders cutting across party lines welcomed the return of from captivity in on Friday and lauded him for his poise and courage and for making the country proud.

welcomed the Commander, saying the nation is proud of his exemplary courage.

He said the country's armed forces are an inspiration for the 130 crore Indians.

"Welcome Home Abhinandan! The nation is proud of your exemplary courage. Our armed forces are an inspiration for 130 crore Indians. Vande Mataram," he tweeted.

Defence tweeted, "Proud of you #AbhinandanVarthaman. The entire nation appreciates your valour and grit. You held your calm in the face of adversity. You are an inspiration to our youth. Salute. Vande Mataram. "



Union Ministers and too lauded the for his bravery and welcomed him back to the country.

"Welcome home. The entire nation is proud of Abhinandan," Singh, the for Home Affairs, tweeted.

Prasad tweeted, "Proud of your courage Wing Commander Abhinandan! Welcome back home. Abhinandan to you. Bharat Mata Ki Jai."



BJP said Friday that the entire nation is proud of the courage and valour of the and that is glad to have him back.

" Commander Abhinandan, entire nation is proud of your courage and valour. is glad to have you back. May you continue to serve the nation and IAF with unparalleled passion and dedication. Best wishes for your bright future," Shah said.

welcomed Commander Abhinandan said his dignity, poise and bravery have made all in proud.

"Wing Cdr. Abhinandan, your dignity, poise and bravery made us all proud. Welcome back and much love," he said on

Varthaman returned home from on Friday to a hero's welcome, two days after he was captured following a dogfight when his was shot down.

Pakistani officials handed over Varthaman to Indian officials, including from the IAF, at the Attari-Wagah Border.

Friday credited Narendra Modi's "parakram" (valour) for Varthaman's return from within two days of his capture.

"Sangh (RSS) today can be proud of the fact that a son of India is returning to India in 48 hours due to the 'parakram' of a swayamsevak (RSS volunteer)," she said in an apparent reference to Modi.

minister said, "Welcome home Welcome home sweet home".

minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a series of tweet, called the pilot an inspiration for the nation.

"Welcome back Wing Commander Abhinandan. I salute your bravery and the courage of your family.

"India is proud of you. The hero finally walks back. A grateful nation salutes Wing Commander Abhinandan. You are an inspiration for all of us," he tweeted.

minister N Chandrababu Naidu said, "Very happy to see the safe return of commander Abhinandan. AP salutes the brave and spirited patriot."



Former tweeted, "Welcome It's great to have you back."



tweeted, "Relieved and glad that Wing Commander is back home. I welcome him on Indian soil and salute his valour. The nation is proud of its armed forces."



The also put up a picture of Abhinandan on its handle and tweeted, "Welcome Abhinandan. We are happy to have you back. You have been a true hero to all of us. Salute. "



said, "India Salutes you Wing Commander Abhinanand! Welcome Back! You are the real hero."



said, "Join the nation in warmly welcoming back our hero Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman! Your resoluteness and poise in the face of adversity makes me proud as an Indian and former soldier. Welcome back son! Jai Hind."



chief and former chief minister tweeted, "The nation salutes you Wing Commander. Welcome home!"



CPI-M leader tweeted, "Home, finally, Wing Commander Abhinandan! Welcome back."



CM also tweeted, "Abhinandan' Bharat ! Our Abhinandan is back with us!"



chief minister H D Kumaraswamy said, "Extremely happy that Our Hero #IAF pilot Wing Commander #AbhinandanVarthaman is back. The grace, grit, and commitment he showed during the toughest time is really admirable. We are proud of him. The nation salutes his bravery. Welcome Home Abhinandan.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)