Leaders welcome SC decision on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute

Political leaders welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to appoint a panel headed by retired apex court F M I Kalifulla to explore the possibility of an amicable settlement of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.

called the move "appreciable".

"Hon'ble Supreme Court's order to constitute in-camera (in Faizabad) in order to resolve the Ayodhya matter seems an honest effort. Hon' looking for 'a possibility of healing relationships' is an appreciable move. BSP welcomes it," she said on

In an apparent reference to Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, said he should act in an "unbiased" manner.

"It would have been better had the appointed a neutral person. of the panel had threatened Muslims that would become and I hope that he keeps those thoughts out of his mind while being on the panel. We welcome the decision," he told reporters.

CPI(M) leader said the previous efforts had failed to yield results but this time, the is monitoring it and all the parties who have gone to the court are in agreement with the decision and it is to be seen what will be the result.

The Friday gave the panel eight weeks to complete its proceedings.

The other members of the panel will be spiritual guru Sri Sri and Sriram Panchu, said a five- Constitution Bench headed by and added that they can co-opt more members if needed.

Ravishankar said the Supreme Court's decision is in the best interest of the country.

"This move towards mediation by the Hon Supreme Court is in the best interest of the country and all parties concerned. We should not leave any stone unturned in resolving this burning issue amicably. We should keep our egos and differences aside and come together with a spirit of honouring & accommodating the sentiments of the communities concerned. Respecting everyone, turning dreams to reality, ending long-standing conflicts happily and maintaining harmony in society - we must all move together towards these goals," he tweeted.

