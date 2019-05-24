Lebanon deports 16 Syrians: rights groups

has "summarily deported" at least 16 Syrians, some of them registered refugees, by forcing them to sign "voluntary forms," human rights groups said on Friday.

hosts nearly one million Syrian refugees -- a significant burden for a country of four million people -- and there has been mounting pressure for them to go home even though the UN says many areas remain unsafe to return to.

The 16 were all removed to on April 26 after they arrived at Beirut airport, and four other groups said in a joint report.

Most of them were sent back to after they were barred from entering via Turkey, quashing their plans to seek asylum, it said.

At least five were registered with the agency, it added.

"Lebanese authorities shouldn't deport anyone to without first allowing them a fair opportunity to argue their case for protection," said HRW's acting director,

The report said around 30 Syrians have been deported from this year by Lebanon's Security agency.

The latest deportees said they were "pressured" by Security officers at the airport into signing documents stating that they were "voluntarily" returning to

"My biggest fears returning to Syria are that I would be conscripted and have to fight, or that I would be arrested because the regime has me on a wanted list or because of a case of mistaken identity," the report quoted one of the deportees as saying.

"If I wasn't scared of arrest, I wouldn't have left Syria in the first place."



Security estimates that over 170,000 Syrian refugees returned home from Lebanon between December 2017 and March 2019.

Despite some returns, the says the country as a whole remains unsafe for large-scale repatriations.

