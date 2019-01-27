Quarrel over drainage pit leads to twin-murder

: A quarrel over digging a drainage adjacent to the compound of a house led to the murder of two persons in district, police said Sunday.

The incident took place Saturday.

The two had intervened to settle a dispute over the digging near their friend Lohiths house by his neighbour who was a rowdy, the police said.

When Lohith objected to the digging, Reddy allegedly threatened him and continued the work, they said.

It was then the victims intervened - Yatish, a to a local Rakesh Malli, and Bharath, an auto-rickshaw driver, the police said.

This angered Reddy so much that his accomplices fatally attacked Yatish and Bharat, they said.

A case has been registered and an investigation on.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)