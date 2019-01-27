JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Mumbai Police picks up man from Bihar or Rs 12 crore fraud

Kejriwal ruined Delhi, claims BJP's Vijay Goel
Business Standard

Quarrel over drainage pit leads to twin-murder

Press Trust of India  |  Mangaluru 

: A quarrel over digging a drainage pit adjacent to the compound of a house led to the murder of two persons in Udupi district, police said Sunday.

The incident took place Saturday.

The two had intervened to settle a dispute over the digging near their friend Lohiths house by his neighbour Harish Reddy who was a rowdy, the police said.

When Lohith objected to the digging, Reddy allegedly threatened him and continued the work, they said.

It was then the victims intervened - Yatish, a personnel assistant to a local Congress party leader Rakesh Malli, and Bharath, an auto-rickshaw driver, the police said.

This angered Reddy so much that his accomplices fatally attacked Yatish and Bharat, they said.

A case has been registered and an investigation on.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, January 27 2019. 21:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements