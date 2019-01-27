Quarrel over drainage pit leads to twin-murder

-
ALSO READ
Auto-rickshaw driver killed in Delhi, 4 juveniles held
Auto-rickshaw driver stabbed to death by passenger, 3 held
7-year-old molested by auto rickshaw driver in Hyderabad
Rickshaw driver held for abusing, assaulting woman traffic cop
Over-speeding car kills auto rickshaw driver in North Delhi
-
: A quarrel over digging a drainage pit adjacent to the compound of a house led to the murder of two persons in Udupi district, police said Sunday.
The incident took place Saturday.
The two had intervened to settle a dispute over the digging near their friend Lohiths house by his neighbour Harish Reddy who was a rowdy, the police said.
When Lohith objected to the digging, Reddy allegedly threatened him and continued the work, they said.
It was then the victims intervened - Yatish, a personnel assistant to a local Congress party leader Rakesh Malli, and Bharath, an auto-rickshaw driver, the police said.
This angered Reddy so much that his accomplices fatally attacked Yatish and Bharat, they said.
A case has been registered and an investigation on.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU