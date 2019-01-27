Mumbai Police picks up man from Bihar or Rs 12 crore fraud

A team of police on Sunday arrested a person from Mithanpura locality in this town for allegedly defrauding people of more than Rs 12 crore in the western metropolis.

of Police, Muzaffarpur, Manoj Kumar said was arrested by the police crime branch team which took him away after producing him before a and obtaining a transit remand.

The SSP said Srivastava had set up a marketing agency in Mumbai, amassed more than Rs 12 crore by collecting Rs 5,000 each from clients in the name of "security deposit" and fled the city.

Residents of the western metropolis had lodged cases in this connection at police stations concerned and the crime branch, which took up the matter, learnt that the accused was staying at his home here in Mithanpura, the SSP added.

