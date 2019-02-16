Left students' body wants govt to stop question paper leak

The Students Federation of (SFI), the student arm of CPI(M), Saturday demanded immediate action by the to stop Madhyamik question papers from being leaked.

The SFI alleged that the West Bengal Board of Secondary (WBBSE) has failed to stop circulation of photos of Madhyamik question papers on

The statement was issued after Saturday's geography question paper was allegedly leaked on

Saturday was the fourth day of this year's Madhyamik examination that began on February 12.

There were reports that the Bengali, English and History question papers were also leaked.

SFI's state unit said photos of Madhyamik (Secondary) question papers have been surfacing on every single day but "the WBBSE refuses to accept the fact".

The SFI along with the youth wing of CPI(M) - Democratic Youth Federation of (DYFI)asked state minister to issue a general statement regarding the question paper leak, as it would be handy for everyone, since papers are being leaked on each exam day.

The Left-backed Bengal Teachers and Employees Association demanded resignation of WBBSE Kalyanmoy Ganguly.

minister said on Friday that no question papers were leaked and some people were trying to malign the WBBSE.

Chatterjee had said, "I keep tab on the examination process everyday. There has been no incident of any question paper leaked on WhatsApp before the examination."



He had also said that students and invigilators were not allowed to use inside the examination halls.

Notably, on the first day of the Madhyamik, the WBBSE had lodged a complaint with the cyber crime cell, against unknown persons, for sharing purported images of Bengali question paper.

A total of 10,66,000 students are appearing for the Madhyamik examinations this year.

