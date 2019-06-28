JUST IN
Business Standard

Lena Headey to lead pilot of Showtime's 'Rita'

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

"Game of Thrones" star Lena Headey will topline the cast of Showtime pilot "Rita".

The 45-year-old actor will portray the title character in the show, which has been adapted from a Danish series of the same name, reported Variety.

The story follows a teacher and single mother who likes to buck the system and takes on every kind of authority as well as her family in a messy and unfiltered way.

Christian Torpe, the creator of the original show, is writing the pilot for the network. He will also executive produce it alongside Elisa Ellis and Headey.

The prospective series hails from Showtime and Platform One Media.

Fri, June 28 2019. 10:55 IST

