LIC launches Micro Bachat plan

Corporation (LIC) Monday launched a new micro plan 'Micro Bachat'.

It is a regular premium, non-linked, participating endowment micro plan, which offers a combination of protection and savings, said in a statement.

For the first time, a has been launched providing coverage up to Rs 2 lakh, it said.

This plan provides financial support for the family in case of unfortunate death of the policyholder during the policy term and a lumpsum amount at the time of maturity for the surviving policyholders, it said.

This plan is available for standard healthy lives only in the age group of 18-55 years without undergoing any medical examination, it added.

