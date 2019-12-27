LIC pays Rs 2,611 cr dividend to govt, generated Rs 53,214.41 cr in 2018-19

State-owned on Friday paid a dividend of Rs 2,610.74 crore to the government for financial year 2018-19.

"During the Financial Year 2018-2019, generated a valuation surplus of Rs 53,214.41 crore, registering a growth of 9.9% over the previous year. It has a market share of 76.28% in number of policies and 71% in First year Premium as on 30.11.2019," the ministry said in a tweet.

Chairman M R Kumar handed over the cheque to Minister in presence of Secretary Rajiv Kumar and Special Secretary Debasish Panda.

"Union Smt. @nsitharaman receives a cheque of Rs 2,610.74 Crores from Shri M.R. Kumar, Chairman of LIC, as Government's share of surplus for Financial Year 2018-2019 here today. Shri Rajeev Kumar, Finance Secretary, was also present," the ministry said.