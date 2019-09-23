Licenses of 13 medical outlets suspended in Jammu

Licenses of 13 medical outlets were suspended on Monday by the Drug and Food Control Organisation here for violating norms of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act , an official spokesman said.

The move was part of a special drive launched to exterminate misuse of certain pharmaceutical formulations comprising of abortifacient drugs, he said.

"A special drive was carried out in Jammu city, Bari Brahmana and rural belts of R S Pura during which surprise inspections at retail and wholesale medical outlets were conducted to ensure that all rules are being followed by the license holders," the spokesman said.

Licenses of the erring establishments -- five in Jammu city, three at Bari Brahmna and five at R S Pura -- were suspended for violating provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, he said.

Statutory drug samples were drawn to check the identity, strength and purity of these drugs, the spokesman said, adding that these samples were referred to state drug testing laboratories to ascertain their quality parameters.

Moreover, stock of drugs worth Rs 50,000 was also confiscated by inspection teams, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)