Punjab bypolls: SAD fields Ayali from Dakha seat

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Monday announced Manpreet Singh Ayali as its candidate for the by-election to the Dakha assembly seat in Punjab.

The bypoll will be held on October 21 and the filing of nomination papers began on Monday.

"Sukhbir Singh Badal has announced Manpreet Singh Ayali as SAD/BJP candidate from Dakha assembly constituency for the coming bye election," SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema tweeted on Monday evening.

The Dakha seat fell vacant after former AAP legislator and noted Supreme Court lawyer H S Phoolka's resignation was accepted by the Punjab assembly speaker last month.

Phoolka had resigned as MLA in October last year over the Congress government's alleged failure to take action against those who were involved in 2015 sacrilege incidents.

Ayali was elected from Dakha seat in 2012 but he lost to Phoolka in 2017.

Ayali has been fielded against Congress's Sandeep Singh Sandhu, the political secretary to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

No nomination was filed on Monday for the bypolls to four assembly seats--Phagwara, Jalalabad, Dakha and Mukerian, an official spokesperson of the state chief electoral officer said.

