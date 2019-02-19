Lifer for four brothers for killing youth

A court here Tuesday sentenced four brothers to for killing a youth two years ago in Jharkhand's district.

Additional District and Taufiq-ul Hasan sentenced Budhinath Tudu, Ram Tudu, and to for beating 24- year-old to death on February, 7, 2017, in Asanboni village of district.

According to a FIR that was registered on the statement of the victim's mother Maku Besra, it was stated that the four brothers had forcibly dragged Maheshwar from an immersion ceremony and beat him to death for having affair with their sister.

Police had recovered the body with the help of sniffer dogs and arrested all the four accused a few days after the incident.

