I will contest LS poll; Parth, Ajit will not: Pawar

NCP supremo confirmed Tuesday evening that he would contest the coming election, while ruling out the possibility of or Parth entering the arena.

Earlier, Pawar, now a member, had said that other NCP leaders were insisting that he contest the coming election from Madha constituency in south-western

When asked by reporters at a function here about the allegation that he was promoting a dynasty, Pawar said, "Parth Pawar, and would not contest election.

"But is going to contest," he added a few moments later.

The NCP chief's daughter currently represents the family bastion of in the Ajit Pawar, his nephew, is an MLA and former

There was speculation that the NCP may field Parth Pawar, Ajit's son, from Maval Lok Sabha seat.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)