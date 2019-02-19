JUST IN
I will contest LS poll; Parth, Ajit will not: Pawar

Press Trust of India  |  Pune 

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar confirmed Tuesday evening that he would contest the coming Lok Sabha election, while ruling out the possibility of Ajit Pawar or Parth Pawar entering the arena.

Earlier, Pawar, now a Rajya Sabha member, had said that other NCP leaders were insisting that he contest the coming election from Madha constituency in south-western Maharashtra.

When asked by reporters at a function here about the allegation that he was promoting a dynasty, Pawar said, "Parth Pawar, Rohit Pawar and Ajit Pawar would not contest Lok Sabha election.

"But Sharad Pawar is going to contest," he added a few moments later.

The NCP chief's daughter Supriya Sule currently represents the family bastion of Baramati in the Lok Sabha. Ajit Pawar, his nephew, is an MLA and former Maharashtra deputy chief minister.

There was speculation that the NCP may field Parth Pawar, Ajit's son, from Maval Lok Sabha seat.

First Published: Tue, February 19 2019. 22:55 IST

