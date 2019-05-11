Three girls rescued from prostitution racket, four men held

The Goa crime branch busted a prostitution racket at Dona Paula near here and rescued three girls early on Saturday, a police officer said.
Four men were arrested in this connection, he said.
The accused were identified as Dipendra Singh, Sarfaraj Khan, Ismael Hnaberkabaddi and Sajid Sheikh, the officer said.
"The accused had come to Dona Paula with the three girls, whom they planned to send to the customers. However, the minors were rescued around 1.30 am and the four men were arrested," he said.
They were booked under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.
"The rescued girls were sent to a state-run protection home at Merces near Panaji," the officer said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU