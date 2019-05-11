Three girls rescued from prostitution racket, four men held

The crime branch busted a racket at Dona near here and rescued three girls early on Saturday, a said.

Four men were arrested in this connection, he said.

The accused were identified as Dipendra Singh, Sarfaraj Khan, and Sajid Sheikh, the said.

"The accused had come to Dona with the three girls, whom they planned to send to the customers. However, the minors were rescued around 1.30 am and the four men were arrested," he said.

They were booked under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

"The rescued girls were sent to a state-run protection home at Merces near Panaji," the said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)