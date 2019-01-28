Light to moderate thundershowers likely at isolated area in TL

The Monday said light to moderate or thundershowers were likely to occur at isolated places over on January 29.

This would be followed by dry weather from Wednesday, the department said



It said heavy occurred at isolated places in district.

Konijerla in district received 8 cms of rainfall, followed by Chandrugonda in district (six cms) in the past 24 hours, ending 0830 hrs Monday, it said.

Normal life was thrown out of gear at various places in as unseasonal rains lashed the state during the last two days.

In its weather inference, the report said the trough of low at mean sea level over southeast Bay of Bengal, adjoining and lay over Equatorial and adjoining areas of and southeast

The lowest minimum temperature of 12 degrees Celsius was recorded at Medak, it said.

