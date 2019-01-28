Light to moderate thundershowers likely at isolated area in TL

The Met Department Monday said light to moderate rain or thundershowers were likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana on January 29.
This would be followed by dry weather from Wednesday, the department said
It said heavy rain occurred at isolated places in Khammam district.
Konijerla in Khammam district received 8 cms of rainfall, followed by Chandrugonda in Bhadradri Kothagudem district (six cms) in the past 24 hours, ending 0830 hrs Monday, it said.
Normal life was thrown out of gear at various places in as unseasonal rains lashed the state during the last two days.
In its weather inference, the report said the trough of low at mean sea level over southeast Bay of Bengal, adjoining Andaman Sea and Equatorial Indian Ocean lay over Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining areas of Andaman Sea and southeast Bay of Bengal.
The lowest minimum temperature of 12 degrees Celsius was recorded at Medak, it said.
