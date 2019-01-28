2 more people die due to swine flu in Rajasthan, toll rises to 75

Two more people died due to swine flu in Rajasthan Monday, taking the toll to 75, an official said.

As many as 1,911 people were tested positive for the H1N1 virus from January 1 to 28, according to the of the medical and department.

Rajasthan said the government has decided to make arrangements for swine flu testing in five new medical colleges.

He took stock of the situation and gave necessary direction to officials through

With the arrangement in five new colleges, swine flu tests will now be conducted at 50 places across the state.

The said screening for suspected patients will be done at railway stations and bus stands.

