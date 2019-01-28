Give relief expeditiously to farmers whose crops were damaged'

: The TDP Monday urged the to expeditiously provide relief to farmers who suffered crop damage due to unseasonal rains in the last few days.

The rainfall resulted in damage of standing crops, including cotton, chilly, maize and groundnut, TDP politbureau member said in a statement.

Alleging that the has failed to protect crops against damage due to rains, he demanded that the administration take stock of crop losses without delay and provide assistance to the farmers.

Normal life was thrown out of gear at various places in the state due to unseasonal rains lashing the state since the last two days.

Crop damage has also been reported from different places in the state.

The in its report said that heavy rain occurred at isolated places in district.

Konijerla in district received eight cms of rainfall, followed by Chandrugonda in district (six cms), it said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)