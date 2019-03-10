Lok Sabha polls: Madhya Pradesh to vote in four phases

Polls for 29 seats in will be held in four phases during April 29--May 19 period, (CEO) announced here Sunday.

The Sunday announced in that polls will be held in seven phases in the country, beginning April 11.

elections will be held in in four phases on April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19, V L told a press conference.

Six seats---Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Mandla, and Chhindwara--will go to polls during the first phase on April 29, the said.

The seven seats that would go to polls in the second phase on May 6 are: Tikamgarh, Damoh, Satna, Hoshangabad, Betul, Khajuraho and Rewa.

A total of eight seats, namely Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Guna, Bhopal, Sagar, and will go to polls in the third phase on May 12, he said.

Remaining eight seats that will go to polls in the final phase on May 19 are: Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Indore, Dhar, Khargone and Khandwa, the added.

A bypoll to assembly constituency will be held on April 29.

The byelection became necessary after sitting MLA resigned to clear the way for Chief Minister and MP Kamal Nath, who took charge in December last year.

