7-phase WB polls: TMC claims Centre misled EC; Oppn welcomes prolonged schedule

The ruling Trinamool (TMC) Sunday took exception to the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls in and alleged the central government had "misled" the about the law and order situation in the state.

The opposition parties of the state, however, welcomed the seven-phase polls saying it reflects the "deteriorating" law and order situation under TMC rule.

Lok Sabha elections in will begin on April 11 and polling would be held over seven phases through May 19, followed by counting of votes for all seats on May 23, the announced on Sunday.

"The central government has intentionally misled the with wrong inputs about the law and order situation in the state," senior TMC and told reporters.

Such a prolonged polling process will put a lot of pressure on the people because of the month of Ramzan and the summer in April and May, he said.

"We have full faith in the Election Commission. The central government has targeted in order to ensure that minority community people can't come out to vote in large numbers due to fasting in the Ramzan month.

"We are not afraid of a seven-phase election. The people of Bengal are with the TMC and Mamata Banerjee," Hakim said.

Hakim said TMC supremo and West Bengal will campaign in various states.

"We will defeat the in the elections and the country will have a new pro-people government at the Centre," he said.

Banerjee, a prime mover of the anti-BJP front, in January had organised a mega opposition rally of 23 parties at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground and had given the call to defeat the

CPI(M) politburo member said, "The seven-phase election reflects the law and order situation in the state... how people were stopped from exercising their democratic rights."



He was referring to the violence that took place during the panchayat polls in the state last year.

"We hope that the polling will be held in a free and fair manner and the EC will be impartial, proactive and responsive," Salim said.

The state units of BJP and the too welcomed the Lok Sabha polls. "It shows the kind of law and order (situation) now prevailing in West Bengal," BJP said.

also echoed the views of the CPI(M) and the BJP.

