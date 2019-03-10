JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Another Cong MLA to quit and join TRS

7-phase WB polls: TMC claims Centre misled EC; Oppn welcomes prolonged schedule
Business Standard

ABVP to highlight issues of off-campus colleges' students

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad will organise a march on Monday to demand better transportation facilities for students of off-campus colleges.

The RSS-affiliated ABVP will take out the march from ITO Metro station to Delhi Secretariat.

The main demands will be starting U-Special bus services, construction of new bus shelters, and better connectivity to other campuses and colleges.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, March 10 2019. 22:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements