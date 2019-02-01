Mirage-2000 aircraft crashes, both pilots killed

A trainer of the crashed Friday at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Airport here killing both the pilots, a Defence confirmed.

Though the pilots made a bid to eject, they were caught in the flames as the plane crashed with a huge explosion, the added.

"This morning, a trainer on an acceptance sortie after upgrade crashed at the HAL Airport, Bengaluru," a said in a statement.

"Both occupants sustained fatal injuries. Further details are awaited. Investigation into the cause of accident is being ordered," he added.

The pilots were identified as Samir Abrol and Siddhartha Negi, both from and Systems Testing Establishment.

A said, "the body of one the pilots was completely charred while the second pilot was rushed to the "



Later, the second pilot succumbed to the injuries, the official said.

An eye-witness said the plane went up in flames as it crashed with an explosion and thick smoke billowed from the spot, leaving passersby and residents living around the airport in a shock.

Soon firefighters and ground staff at the airport swung into action to douse the flames and tried to bring out the pilots.

