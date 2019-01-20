Love match: Everyone's crazy for Monfils and Svitolina

A blossoming romance between new power couple Svitolina and has fans baying for more, with the pair obliging by setting up a joint account.

Ukrainian sixth seed Svitolina revealed last week that she is dating French star Monfils after he was spotted in her box at

"He's there for me, he's supporting me, and I'm there for him as well," she said.

"He understands, I understand, what we're going through. It's great."



The sent into overdrive and the pair have now launched a joint account 'g.e.m.s life' - Gael Monfils Svitolina -- which quickly racked up thousands of likes.

The pair posted a video montage of the two of them going about their daily lives together and did a Q&A with fans.

Asked who initiated the relationship, they put up a picture pointing at each other.

Australian called for other big-name couples to follow suit in a post of the site.

"I wanna see and get a joint account and also and Kristina Mladenovic," she said, to which Mladenovic replied: "100 percent not happening here.

