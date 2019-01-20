Major fire at garment store in south Kolkata

A major blaze broke out early Sunday at a garment store in the southern part of the city's Gariahat area, gutting goods worth lakhs and destroying multiple shops next to the building, a senior of the department said.

At least 19 tenders have been pressed into service to douse the that was noticed around 1am at building, he told

Nobody was injured in the fire, the cause of which was suspected to a transformer blast, the said.

"At the moment, the fire has been brought under control. Our men are fighting tooth and nail to douse it. We are yet to find out the exact reason behind the blaze, but preliminary findings show that transformer blast might have led to it," the added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)