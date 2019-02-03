LS polls 'fight to the finish battle': Guj CM to BJP workers

Terming the upcoming Lok Sabha election as a "fight to the finish battle", Chief Minister Sunday urged BJP workers to get into election mode and ensure victory on all 26 seats in the state.

He was addressing booth-level BJP functionaries from four Lok Sabha seats - Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, and Sabarkantha at a 'cluster sammelan' in

"This election will be a fight to the finish battle. There should not be any confusion about it. We have to take it very seriously. Mere talking will not do. BJP workers need to reach out to people to ensure victory," Rupani said in his address.

Rupani exhorted party workers to get their act together to ensure the BJP retains all 26 Lok Sabha seats in and, thereby, form a government at the Centre again.

"Do not remain lazy now. Only two months are left for the election. There are some workers who think they have ample time. You must come out of this misconception. I want to urge you to enter into election mode and dedicate yourself to win the poll," Rupani said.

He added that such gatherings will be held for other seats in the state as well.

Speaking at the cluster meeting, BJP chief asked party workers not to have "apprehensions" while visiting villages as part of poll preparations.

"It was the Congress, not the BJP, which had kept SCs, STs and OBCs poor. Don't be apprehensive while visiting villages. Explain to them about the lack of facilities, such as roads, that existed during rule. Compare that situation with various developmental works carried out under BJP rule," Vaghani said.

