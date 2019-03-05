Damodar Industries commences production at newly set up unit in Amravati, Maharashtra

-
Damodar Industries announced that from 01 March 2019, the newly set up unit of the company i.e.
Plot No. 26, Additional Textile Park, MIDC Amravati, Nandgaonpeth, Dist. Amravati, Maharashtra has started commercial production/supply.
The unit has been set up to manufacture and supply dyed fancy yarns, melange yarns and cotton yarns.
