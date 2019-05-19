Bypoll underway in Panaji; BJP, GSM nominees cast vote

Polling for theby-election to Assembly seat in began at 7 am on Sunday with BJP candidate and Suraksha nominee being among the early voters.

Kunkolienkar and Velingkar reach their respective polling booths soon after the voting began and exercised their democratic right.

Total 30 polling stations have been set up in the constituency, which covers areas including the state capital, where there are 22,482 eligible voters.

The bypoll was necessitated due to the demise of sitting BJP MLA and former

Parrikar, who died on March 17 due to a pancreatic related ailment, represented the constituency for nearly two- and-a-half decades since 1994.

Total six candidates, including two Independents, are contesting the bypoll.

Kunkolienkar, who earlier won twice from Panaji, is fighting to retain the BJP's hold over the seat, which is considered as its bastion.

The has fielded former Atanasio Monserratte, who lost against Kunkolienkar in the 2017 state Assembly elections.

Monserratte had then contested as an Independent.

The has fielded Valmiki Naik, who also contested from the seat in 2017 but lost.

Velingkar, the former RSS chief, is contesting his first election on the ticket of his outfit

There are also two Independent candidates - Dilip Ghadi and Vijai More - in the fray.

The counting of votes will be held on May 23.

