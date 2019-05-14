Lupin gets 4 observations from USFDA after closure of pharmacovigilance inspection

Drug firm Lupin Tuesday said it has received four observations in the establishment report (EIR) given by the US regulator following the closure of

"The included a comprehensive scrutiny of practices and procedures for reporting of adverse events of Lupin's marketed products worldwide. The inspection closed with four observations," the company said in a regulatory filing.

Lupin has received the from the (USFDA) for the post-marketing adverse drug experience (PADE) inspection, indicating successful closure of the inspection, the filing added.

The inspection was conducted at its global group DSRM (Drug Safety & Risk Management) based out of between January 14-18, 2019, Lupin said.

The USFDA issues an to an establishment that is the subject of an FDA or FDA-contracted inspection following the closure of the inspection.

