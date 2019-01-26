Lupin gets 6 observations from USFDA for its Pithampur Unit-2

Drug firm Saturday said the US health regulator has issued six observations after the inspection of a unit of its facility in

The inspection of Unit -2 was carried out by the Food and Drug administration (USFDA) between January 14 and January 25, 2019, said in a statement.

"The inspection at Unit-2 (Indore) closed with 6 observations," it added.

The company, however, did not provide any details about the nature of the observations.

The company is confident of addressing the observations satisfactorily, said.

The US health regulator issues observations by means of a FDA Form 483 notifying the company's management of objectionable conditions at the facility inspected.

