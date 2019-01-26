MP govt working to curb migration from villages: Guv Patel

The government is taking steps to curb migration from villages by developing basic amenities there, said Saturday.

She was addressing a gathering after reviewing the 70th parade at the Lal Parade Ground here.

" is a state with a rural economy as 70 per cent of population live in villages. The new government is going to start work on roads, electricity, water, health, education and employment to stop the migration from villages to cities," Patel said.

She added village level schemes would be prepared in this direction.

"The new government will change today's situation in many areas like corruption, crime, atrocities against women, kidnapping of children etc. In the coming year, would get an identity of a well-ruled state," she said in her address.

The said the would work with speed in education, health, and employment in the next five years.

Mentioning the state government's farm loan waiver scheme, Patel said it is determined to ensure right price of crops for farmers.

She spoke on the government's decision to provide 70 per cent jobs to local youth in the industries getting incentives.

Patel said the would attract investments by developing infrastructure and enacting an industry-friendly policy.

Following the address, various school contingents presented cultural programmes and government departments exhibited schemes in a series of tableaux.

