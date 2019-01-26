MP scheme assures 100 days employment per year to EWS youths

The government Saturday announced the launch of a scheme to ensure 100 days of employment every year to the youths from the economically weaker sections (EWS) in the urban areas.

made the announcement during his address at Chhindwara.

"We are going to implement a new scheme - Yuva Swabhiman Yojana, which would provide temporary employment and develop skills. Registration for this scheme would begin from February 10," he said.

Nath said that 100 days employment would be provided every year to the EWS youths.

"Under this scheme, 100 days of employment would be provided to the youths from economically weaker sections in urban areas. During their employment, youths would be given skills training of their choice, so that they can take benefits of the available job opportunities," he said.

The CM said the government has also changed its industrial policy to create opportunities for the state's youths.

"We have introduced a clause under the policy for the industries that they would get the incentives only if they hire 70 per cent staff from Madhya Pradesh," he said.

Nath also announced that the government would constitute a committee of Scheduled Tribe (ST) MPs and MLAs.

The work of ST welfare would be conducted on the recommendations of this committee.

The implementation of the scheme for opening 'gaushalas' would begin by February-end, he said.

Nath also said his government would arrange funds from international agencies for infrastructure development in the state.

