Railway tableau traces Gandhi's journey from Mohan to Mahatma

Trains have played a pivotal role in Mahatma Gandhi's political journey, from he being thrown out of it in in 1893, that sowed the seeds of the movement of non-violence, to him using the medium to traverse the length and breadth of the country during the freedom struggle.

This was precisely depicted at the Rajpath by the Indian Railways tableau which showed the transformation of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, a lawyer, to Mahatma, a political seer.

The tableau earned much praise from the crowd as even stood up to cheer for it.

This is the 150th year of and this resonated in most of the tableaux.

The front portion of the tableau showed a steam engine on whose top was perched a bust of the Mahatma, similar to one installed at in

The showed a young Mohandas being thrown out of a 'European-only' compartment at in 1893.

The depicted Gandhi with Kasturba Gandhi, meeting people at the station, as he travelled in the 3rd Class compartment across the length and breadth of by train after his return to from in 1915.

The rear portion of the tableau showed Gandhi ji collecting donations for 'Harijan Fund' during his train journey to Bengal, and South India, between November 1945 and January 1946.

The side panel showcased how Indian Railways spearheaded the Mahatma's vision of 'swadeshi', as shown in Indian Railways journey from the era of steam engines to indigenously made state-of-art engineless Train 18, made under the government's flagship programme 'Make in India'.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)